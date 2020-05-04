KITCHENER -- A Paris, Ont. woman has formed a volunteer group that has been making thousands of cloth face masks for the Brant Community Healthcare System.

"I put out calls saying, 'we're making masks for the hospital, I need help. Would you like to volunteer and be part of a group?'" explains Janet Nentwig.

The initiative, called the Brant County Facemasks, has already made over 4,000 face coverings.

They're being sent to Brantford General Hospital and long-term care homes in the area.

Nentwig says that, at any given time, the group has about 90 volunteers.

In the interest of safety, they're using a business model that ensures physical distancing.

"They pick up on our front porch, we have kits that will do 25 masks," Nentwig explains.

"They're pre-cut—all they need to do is stitch and then they return them onto the front porch."

The group of volunteers has expanded the range of personal protective equipment they're making to include scrub caps, scrub bags and isolation gowns.