KITCHENER -- An Ontario woman is doing what she can to spread a little kindness to children half a world away.

81-year-old Marilyn Bremner traveled two hours from Port Dover to Mississauga to deliver hundreds of hand-made teddy bears.

They’re for children affected by the large explosion in Lebanon earlier this month.

“Your heart pounds when you look and you go, that’s my material,” she explains.

“So we think from Port Dover to half way around the world, they’re ours, we’ve made a difference. We’ve made some little child happy.”

With the help of the relief campaign Lebanon Strong, the teddy bears will make their way to hospitals in Lebanon in the hopes comforting kids impacted by the tragedy.

Bremner says initially she was hoping to make about 200 bears, but ended up with 300.