Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $18 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 3:04PM EST
TORONTO - A ticket sold somewhere in Ontario claimed the $18 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 13 will be approximately $5 million.