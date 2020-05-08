KITCHENER -- A Woodstock, Ont. teen made an appearance in the latest music video from Stratford-native Justin Bieber.

Bieber collaborated with pop superstar Ariana Grande for the first time to create the song "Stuck With U."

They turned to their their families and famous friends to put together, including clips from Michael Buble and Steph Curry, but Bieber and Grande also asked fans to submit videos of themselves with their loved ones while isolated at home.

The music video includes a number of these videos, including one of Woodstock teen Paige Tilford.

Her mom took a video of her dressed up for a prom in quarantine, and her dad, Bryan, surprised her with a dance.

Tilford also made an appearance in "Jack Ryan" star John Krasinski's "Some Good News" video series.

Krasinski hosted a live prom on YouTube late last month.

"Stuck With U" is a charity single, with all proceeds going to grants and scholarships for children of front-line workers during the pandemic.

The music video had been watched more than 5.8 million times by Friday afternoon, just 12 hours after it premiered.

A fundraiser attached to it showed that more than $16,000 had been raised for the scholarships.