Ontario's top doctor urges masking indoors amid surge in young children with respiratory illnesses

Ontario’s top doctor is urging people to wear masks in public indoor settings, but stopped short of making the face coverings mandatory at a press conference Monday. Meanwhile a local teacher’s union wishes Dr. Kieran Moore would take more decisive action.

Moore’s recommendation comes as some pediatric units in Ontario hospitals say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.

“What we are facing is a triple threat requires our collective action, an action to protect the most vulnerable in court community, the very young, the very old and those with underlying medical issues,” Moore said.

YOUNG CHILDREN AT HIGHEST RISK

Moore said the “difficult and complex fall” that was predicted has materialized as the province grapples with what he described as “three major viral threats”: COVID-19, influenza, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

He’s most worried about children under the age of four – and those are the ones ending up in emergency rooms and being admitted to hospital as the health care system grapples with an earlier than usual start to flu and RSV season, Moore said.

To combat it, Moore is “strongly recommending” people wear masks in indoor public settings.

He’s also suggesting if there’s a young child in the home, anyone else who lives there and is feeling sick should wear a mask and keep their distance if at all able.

Asked why he’s not mandating masking, Moore said it’s not possible to enforce a mandate in the settings he’s most concerned about – and that’s why he put forward Monday’s recommendation.

“This is a new call to protect the most vulnerable around us,” Moore said. “A mask in a mall will help diminish the community spread of these viruses, but we need to mask around those most vulnerable in social settings, which mandates haven't worked for in the past, at family gatherings, at family social settings, we have to mask.”

LOCAL TEACHERS UNION WANTS TO MANDATORY MASKING

Moore was further asked why he’s not mandating masking for places where young children spend a lot of time, like in schools or child-care centres. He said he’s exploring where that’s needed and monitoring daily trends.

The president of the local Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) said they would have liked to see more decisive action Monday and a mask mandate put in place.

“The number of absences that we're seeing right now is astronomical and we don't have enough teachers to cover those absences,” said Patrick Etmanski, president of OECTA Waterloo Region. “So we need to make sure we do everything we can to make sure everybody is healthy… and able to come to work, and I think masks are a really important part of that.”

Flu season is expected to peak at the beginning of December and Dr. Moore said he’s especially worried about the spread of respiratory viruses during this particularly social time of year.

He said in addition to wearing masks, people need to get back to the basics, staying home if sick and maintaining good hand hygiene, as well as cleaning high touch surfaces.

He’s also urging people to get their COVID-19 bivalent boosters and flu shots, adding that right now, there’s no vaccine for RSV.

With files from CTV Toronto