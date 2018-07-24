

CTV Kitchener





The province’s chief forensic pathologist says he’s taking steps to prevent homicides like those of rogue nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer.

Doctor Michael Pollanen testified at the public inquiry in St. Thomas on Monday and says he was called by police after Wettlaufer confessed to killing eight seniors at two nursing homes.

Dr. Pollanen told the inquiry that in the light of the killings he has written a paper to help deal with what he calls ‘secret homicides’.

The inquiry heard in the case of the Wettlaufer killings, it would be difficult for a pathologist to detect insulin in the victim’s systems.