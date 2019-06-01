

CTV Kitchener





The local high school sports season is nearing the home stretch with a big meet in Cambridge.

Jacob Hespeler Secondary School transformed into a tent city as it hosted the OFSAA West track and field championships.

The two-day event came to a close Saturday and saw over 1,300 athletes from 175 schools compete.

“With coaches and spectators, we’ll probably have three to four thousand people here over the two days,” said convener Jim Woolley. “Some big schools have quite a few athletes here, a number of schools have one athlete, so it’s quite a wide range.”

Grade 10 sprinter Danica Paesano’s school Lasalle Villanova C.S.S. has brought 20 athletes up from the Windsor area.

“Being here with our team just makes it even that more fun,” she said. “We can have this trip to get here and we have so many athletes coming up today.”

Almost half of Steve Scott’s team from Blennheim D.H.S. qualified for the meet.

“We’ve got nine,” he said. “We had 20 really good kids on our team this year.”

The top four finishers in the events go on to compete at the all-Ontario championships in Guelph next weekend.