Ontario rolling out flu, COVID-19 shots, first to high-priority groups
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is urging residents to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall ahead of the respiratory virus season, starting with the people most at risk of severe illness and complications.
Ahead of expected viral surges, the province is also planning to allow pharmacists to administer more vaccines and to prescribe flu medication.
Flu shots will be available this month to hospital staff, residents and staff in long-term care homes, people who are hospitalized and people in retirement homes and other congregate settings, the province announced Thursday.
As well, Ontario expects to start receiving doses later this month of Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine formulated for the XBB.1.5 lineage of the Omicron variant, after it recently received Health Canada regulatory approval. Those initial doses, too, will be prioritized for at-risk people.
"Particularly, if it's been more than six months since your last immunization, or since you've had an infection, we really are strongly encouraging those that are over 65 years of age to come forward and plan to get vaccinated ... (and) consider getting vaccinated for influenza at the same time," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said in an interview.
"We're making it available as soon as possible to our long-term care facilities, congregate settings, elder care lodges and their staff, those that provide care to those individuals, and those with any underlying medical illness that puts them at a higher risk. Also, those that are pregnant, First Nations, Inuit, Metis or racialized members of our community. We've learned from the pandemic that they may be at risk for more severe outcomes."
Signage explaining that Ontario pharmacists are able to provide prescriptions for minor health conditions appears at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Ontario is planning to allow pharmacists to prescribe flu medication, administer flu shots to babies and administer RSV vaccines, when available, ahead of an expected fall viral surge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Moore said he will be encouraging everyone else to get immunized "as supply allows."
"We anticipate that we'd have supply for these highest risk groups by the end of September, through October, so we're asking that you wait to ensure that those highest-priority groups get their vaccine first, and consider getting vaccinated perhaps at the end of October, beginning of November."
Flu shots will be available to the general public, for anyone over six months of age, starting Oct. 30, the province said.
Public Health Ontario data shows levels of COVID-19 rising since mid-summer, though at much lower levels than at this time last year. Moore said the RSV season will likely not be as bad as last year, and the flu season is expected to be longer than last year.
"We are seeing that influenza will be again, probably early, starting in November in Ontario," he said.
"It will be probably around 60 per cent Influenza A H1N1 and around 40 per cent Influenza B and that usually means we'll have a longer influenza season that may extend all the way through to March. Last year, if you remember, we had an early season that peaked and after January, we really didn't see much influenza."
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is asking for feedback on new draft regulations from the Ontario College of Pharmacists to expand their scope of practice as the respiratory virus season looms.
"During the 2022-23 fall and winter season, Canadians experienced a surge of respiratory infections due to increased infections of influenza, RSV and COVID-19, which resulted in higher than usual hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths compared to previous seasons," the college writes in a document posted on the province's regulatory registry.
"Based on insight from multiple health system and pharmacy partners, the 2023-24 fall and winter season may experience a similar surge of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 as community-based public health measures, such as masking, have relaxed."
The new rules would see pharmacists able to prescribe Tamiflu – medication to treat influenza – to patients over one year old. Pharmacists have also been able to prescribe Paxlovid to treat COVID-19 since December, and the Ontario Pharmacists Association says there have been more than 174,000 such prescriptions.
As well, the regulations would allow pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to administer RSV vaccines once available.
Health Canada has approved an RSV vaccine for people aged 60 and older, but it may be of limited use during this season as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization isn't expected to issue guidance on it until next year.
The province said Thursday it will be rolling out the RSV vaccine in long-term care homes, elder care lodges and to some residents of retirement homes through pharmacists.
Pharmacists have been able to administer flu shots to people as young as two years old since 2020 – down from the previous cut-off of age five – and the new rules would remove age restrictions so that babies could receive flu shots at pharmacies.
The province also proposes to allow pharmacy technicians, who are able to administer COVID-19 vaccines, to give a host of other shots such as vaccines for HPV, hepatitis A and B, and rabies.
Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, said the new rules would help people get health care more quickly and easily.
"These types of regulations will provide more access, and leveraging the success of the program that pharmacies have been involved in for some time now with the flu shots since 2013, and COVID shots," he said.
"We've done almost three million annually for flu shots and I think we did almost 13 million COVID shots over the course of the program. Now we're adding RSV vaccine ... which I think will be important defence, as we look at what happened last fall."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Federal government will remove GST on new rental housing builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Thursday that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
WATCH | Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives both announce plans to solve the country's housing crisis, one policy analyst is warning Canada's dependence on rising home prices is one of the biggest obstacles to restoring affordability in the real estate market.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Singh to prioritize 'lowering prices for Canadians' bill, Poilievre pushing 'building homes, not bureaucracy' bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will kick off the fall sitting by tabling a bill aimed at empowering Canada's Competition Bureau to tamp down corporate powers and practices such as price gouging, CTV News has learned.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week.
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president's son.
Strange lights spotted in Morocco earthquake videos may be a phenomenon reported for centuries, scientists say
Reports of 'earthquake lights,' like the ones seen in videos captured before Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco, go back centuries to ancient Greece.
Judge expresses sympathy, but rules audit of Muslim charity should run its course
An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed a major Muslim charity's bid to halt a Canada Revenue Agency audit, saying it is too early to intervene in the federal examination.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021. Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
-
Mother calls for safer streets after witnessing son being struck by a car while riding his bike
Andrea Loewen Nair said she is mortified after her teenaged son was struck by a vehicle while they were travelling in the south-end of the city near White Oaks Mall on Monday.
-
$2-million in damage after fire breaks out at Sarnia, Ont. storage facility
A large fire at a U-Haul storage facility in Sarnia has caused at estimated $2-million in damage, Sarnia Fire Rescue Services said on Thursday.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial day 6 — Jury to see videos from inside police headquarters
As the trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor Thursday, the jury is expected to see more surveillance videos from inside London Police Service headquarters on June 6 -7, 2021.
-
Map and road closures for Open Streets Windsor on Sunday
The City of Windsor has released a map with road closures and vehicle crossing points for Open Streets.
-
Ontario rolling out flu, COVID-19 shots, first to high-priority groups
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is urging residents to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall ahead of the respiratory virus season, starting with the people most at risk of severe illness and complications.
Barrie
-
Essa Township couple charged with human trafficking at camp for children with autism appear in court
A Essa Township couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court in Bradford on Thursday.
-
Suspended driver with loaded gun crashes into ditch trying to flee police on Hwy 10
A suspended driver accused of trying to flee police, losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a ditch in Mono while allegedly armed with a loaded weapon is facing 15 charges.
-
Barrie golf prodigy Paige Sefton making waves on the course at just 14
At just 14, Paige Sefton is taking the golf world by storm, leaving an indelible mark on the greens and fairways.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect charged with murder in Sault stabbing attacks that left one person dead
A 25-year-old man from Toronto is facing murder and other charges in connection with stabbing attacks in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo admits full trains leaving some passengers at O-Train stations
OC Transpo concedes some passengers have been forced to wait for the next train at Confederation Line stations during the morning and afternoon peak periods, as more riders return to the system following the Labour Day weekend.
-
'No twerking?' Rogue sign at Ottawa park sparks debate on social media
A rogue sign spotted on the fence of a Centretown park this week is the talk of social media, but no one seems to know what it means. City of Ottawa staff insist the sign wasn't posted by the city.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Federal government will remove GST on new rental housing builds, senior source says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Thursday that Ottawa is removing the GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings, according to a senior government source.
Toronto
-
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week.
-
3 teenage boys from Toronto arrested after woman robbed at knifepoint, sexually assaulted in May
Three teenage boys from Toronto have been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery and sexual assault of a woman in May.
-
Bride says Toronto taxi company left disabled father-in-law 'stranded' at church for hours
A new bride is speaking out after she says a Toronto taxi company left her disabled father-in-law “stranded" on her wedding day, delaying the festivities for hours and leaving him "humiliated."
Montreal
-
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
-
Mohawk Mothers seek halt to excavation amid former Montreal hospital grave search
A group of Indigenous elders known as the Mohawk Mothers are in court today to stop drilling and excavation at the site of a former Montreal hospital where they think unmarked graves may be located.
-
Angela Price has tumour removed from groin, advocates for check-ups
Angela Price has had a tumour removed from the inside of her thigh, she announced in a series of stories on Instagram on Wednesday, describing the melanoma and all the procedures she's endured.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Cyberattack crashes Prince Edward Island website as Hurricane Lee heads for Maritimes
Prince Edward Island says a cyberattack launched today has crashed the main provincial government website.
-
Man accused in 2019 double homicide appears in Moncton court Thursday
Janson Bryan Baker, who is accused in the double murder of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier, made his first court appearance in connection to the charges on Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
What you need to know about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine
As infections and hospitalization begin to rise, Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna’s Spikevax XBB.1.5 vaccine for those over the age of six months.
-
What you need to know to vote in the upcoming provincial election
The Manitoba provincial election is less than three weeks away, and there are a few things voters need to know before they head to the polls to decide on the province’s next MLAs and premier.
Calgary
-
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
-
Animal cruelty sentence could be longest in Canadian history
Sentencing submissions are underway for Calgarian Aleeta Raugust, diagnosed as a psychopath, who has pled guilty to nine counts of animal cruelty.
-
Made by Marcus temporarily closes West Hillhurst location after mice found in basement
Calgary ice cream shop Made by Marcus has decided to temporarily close its Hillhurst location after mice were found at the site.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Pierre Poilievre says WestJet passengers were 'delighted' by impromptu speech
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says it's the union, not him, that should apologize over a controversy involving the speech he gave to passengers of a Calgary-bound WestJet flight using the aircraft's public address system.
-
Warrants issued for Cochrane man who prompted 'shelter in place' warning
Cochrane RCMP have issued warrants for the arrest of a man who prompted a 'shelter in place' warning earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s first supervised injection site marks 20 year milestone
North America's first supervised injection site in Vancouver is celebrating 20 years in the Downtown Eastside.
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
More evacuation orders coming down around West Kelowna, B.C., wildfire
The area under evacuation order around a wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., is gradually shrinking.