Three new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Ontario, hours after a case was confirmed in British Columbia.

Health officials say three of the new patients had recently travelled to Iran.

They say the fourth patient had not been to Iran but is married to one of the patients who did.

Health officials say the four are not showing severe symptoms and are currently in self-isolation at home.

In Ontario, health officials say the virus, known as COVID-19, is still not circulating locally and the risk of infection remains low.

There are now eight cases of the virus in B.C. and 11 in Ontario.