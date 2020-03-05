KITCHENER -- Ontario's Ministry of Health says there is a new case of the novel coronavirus in the province, one day after the first case of the virus was confirmed in Waterloo Region.

A spokeswoman with the ministry said the latest patient had recently travelled to Las Vegas.

It's considered the province's 24th case of COVID-19.

On Thursday, three new cases of the virus were reported, including one in Waterloo Region.

Public health officials from the Region of Waterloo say a woman in her 50s was experiencing mild symptoms on March 1. She flew from Milan, to Lisbon, and then returned from Italy late on March 3.

The Waterloo Region resident used private transportation to travel directly from Toronto’s Pearson Airport to Grand River Hospital.

“She applied a mask well ahead of schedule,” said Dr. Bill Ciccotelli, medical director of infection control for GRH and St. Mary’s Hospital. “She was brought into one of our triage areas through a special entrance to undergo a process we’ve built to manage patients with a positive travel history.”

The woman then moved into an airborne isolation room and was not waiting in the emergency room. The woman was only at the hospital for a few hours and discharged after 1 a.m. on March 4.

Health officials say anyone who was at the hospital during this time should not be concerned.

She was assessed, tested, and sent home, where she is currently in self-isolation experiencing mild symptoms.

Family members of the patient are also in self isolation.

Region of Waterloo Public Health is monitoring the situation, including contact tracing. They will be reaching out to passengers on the flight of the woman and asking them to self-monitor for 14 days from the flight.

Public health officials say the case does not increase risk in Waterloo Region.

“The risk is currently low in Waterloo Region,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wong, acting medical officer of health for the region. “This case does not increase the risk. She was appropriately managed and isolated. It’s understandable people are concerned. It’s a new virus and we’re learning more about it.”

The woman will be in quarantine until she has no more symptoms and has two negative tests 24 hours apart.

“Maintain proper hygiene practices and stay away from crowds a bit, I guess,” said Kitchener resident Greg Day.

Health officials continue to encourage people to protect themselves by washing hands often, sneezing into a sleeve, staying home when sick, staying away from others that are sick, and avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth.