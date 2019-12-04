KITCHENER -- The head of the union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers confirmed just after midnight that a one-day strike will occur on Wednesday.

“Our one-day job action will occur”, tweeted Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) President Harvey Bischof.

“OSSTF education workers & teachers will be back in schools Thursday, we remain ready to negotiate”, the tweet continues.

The news comes after a last-minute plea by Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce, who called on the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) on Tuesday evening to cancel their plans for a walkout.

“It is irresponsible and it is unfair to keep parents and students in the dark about knowing if school will be open or not”, Lecce added.

Lecce asked OSSTF to consider independent, third-party mediation to resolve the dispute, adding that the government is open to examining innovative solutions to avoid a strike.

OSSTF has been in talks with the Progressive Conservative government for five days straight, desperately trying to find common ground.

But the stalemate ran right into the midnight deadline, with the union telling parents to be ready for a one-day strike on Wednesday.

“We’ll be back in class on Thursday, providing the services and supports that we do“, said OSSTF President Harvey Bischof late Tuesday evening.

“While we sympathize, absolutely, with students and parents who are facing disruption and anxiety, a single-day strike doesn’t come close to the kind of disruption that this government will wreak on the education system if they are allowed to go forward with their destructive proposals”, Bischof added.

But while the name may imply that only secondary schools will be affected, a number of non-teaching staff members are represented by the union.

Any of the following staff members could be included in the strike:

Cleaners

Clerical Staff

Child and Youth Workers

Caretakers

Early Childhood Educators

Educational Assistants

Information Technology Staff

Library Resource Technician

Maintenance Workers

As a result, a number of boards are expecting full closures, including public elementary schools as well as a number of Catholic School Boards.

Here is a list of some of the school boards that are affected.

Avon Maitland District School Board – Elementary schools to close. Some child care providers in schools may continue

– Elementary schools to close. Some child care providers in schools may continue Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic School Board – Elementary and secondary schools to close, child care providers in schools to close

– Elementary and secondary schools to close, child care providers in schools to close Conseil Scolaire Catholique Mon Avenir – Elementary and secondary schools to close

– Elementary and secondary schools to close Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – Elementary and secondary schools to close

– Elementary and secondary schools to close Grand Erie District School Board – Secondary schools to close

– Secondary schools to close Upper Grand District School Board – Elementary schools closed- third party child care operators will remain open. Some Before and/or After School Programs may be operating and each operator will communicate directly with families.

– Elementary schools closed- third party child care operators will remain open. Some Before and/or After School Programs may be operating and each operator will communicate directly with families. Wellington Catholic School Board – Both elementary and senior schools to close.

– Both elementary and senior schools to close. Waterloo Region District School board – elementary and senior schools to closed. This includes ALL before and after school childcare programs, extended day childcare programs, Early ON Centres and third-party operated childcare centres.

For the most up to date information about your local school board, visit your board's website.

The OSSTF represents more than 60,000 public high school teachers, educational assistants, early childhood educators, and school support staff.