

The Canadian Press





Ontario's legislature is set to take an extra long summer break, with politicians not returning until after the federal election.

The Progressive Conservative government is planning to move a motion today to adjourn until Oct. 28.

Normally, the legislature rises in early June and resumes shortly after Labour Day.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says either Premier Doug Ford wants to campaign for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer or Scheer wants Ford to hide until after the election.

The government says that since its election one year ago, it has moved at an unprecedented pace, passing 18 bills, with two more set to pass today.

Government House Leader Todd Smith says politicians will work hard in the summer on policies that will be introduced in the fall.