New rules now in effect force Ontario’s employers to pay their employees the same amount of money for doing the same work, regardless of whether those employees are full-time, part-time, permanent or temporary.

The regulations, which the province says are the first of their type in North America, came into effect Sunday.

They stipulate that casual, seasonal, part-time or temporary workers can’t be paid less than their permanent and full-time counterparts for doing “substantially the same kind of work” and performing that work under similar conditions.

The regulations also apply to workers hired through temp agencies.

Employers found not to be paying employees equally for equal work could face an initial fine of $350, escalating to $700 and $1,500 upon subsequent offences, as well as having their names published publicly.