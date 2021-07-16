KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region, along with the rest of Ontario, has officially moved into Step 3 of the provincial reopening roadmap.

The changes include more relaxed rules for social gatherings, indoor dining and other businesses like gyms, movie theatres and arts buildings.

When it comes to social gatherings, 25 people are permitted indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Indoor dining and gyms also have increased capacity limits.

At Midtown Yoga Kitchener Waterloo, they held their first class at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Under the new rules they can operate at 50% capacity, which is 21 people per class.

The facility is keeping up its COVID-19 cleaning protocols and everyone is required to stay two metres apart.

Rebecca Rose, the owner of Midtown Yoga Kitchener Waterloo, says anyone taking a class must wear a mask when they enter the studio but can then take if off at their mat.

“It’s just been so great,” she says. “Last night I was like, it feels like Christmas Eve. It’s just so special. Our community is so tight-knit here, so it’s nice for people just to be able to see their workout friends again.”

Step 3 also allows for the reopening of casinos, museums, movie theatres and galleries.