

The Canadian Press





The Ontario Liberal Party will host a Canada Day picnic celebration on the grounds of the provincial legislature on Monday, after the Progressive Conservative government's decision to cancel the Canada Day event.

The "People's Picnic," spearheaded by Toronto MPP Mitzie Hunter, will take place at Queen's Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ford government faced backlash last week after cancelling the 52-year-old Queen's Park Canada Day celebration to cut costs, citing declining attendance.

The event has been running since 1967, and traditionally features 21-gun military gun salutes, musicians and other forms of entertainment.

Instead, the Tories opted for a less expensive alternative, offering free Canada Day admission for the first 500 visitors at certain attractions in the Greater Toronto Area.

In a statement, Hunter called cancelling the event a "disservice," adding the Liberal version will feature free ice cream and the MC will be Katie Tsuyuki, an Olympic snowboarder.