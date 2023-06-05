Ontario Liberal party announces nominee for Kitchener Centre by-election

The Ontario Liberal Party says Kelly Steiss will be their candidate in the upcoming Kitchener Centre by-election.

The decision was shared in a press release on Monday, in which the party notes Steiss has spent over two decades in municipal government.

“Families in Kitchener Centre are looking for a leader who will work tirelessly to make their lives just a little bit easier,” said Steiss. “As your MPP, I will fight to tackle the healthcare and affordability crises head-on, and champion innovative solutions that will build a better future for Ontarians and those that call Kitchener home.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Steiss has worked for the City of Kitchener in the Community Services Department since 2002, and attended the University of Waterloo where she got a degree in social development studies.

“Kelly has spent a lifetime of service to the residents of Kitchener Centre, and has the experience and drive needed to be a phenomenal MPP,” said MPP John Fraser, Interim Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. “We are lucky to have Kelly on our team, and I look forward to welcoming her to Queen’s Park.”

A date for the by-election has not been set.