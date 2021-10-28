Ontario legislature calls for MPP Randy Hillier to apologize for COVID 19 posts

Toronto -

A motion put forward by Conservative House Leader Paul Calandra calling for independent MPP Randy Hillier to apologize for a “string of disreputable conduct” related to recent COVID-19 posts passed unanimously Thursday.

Hillier, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, has frequently posted COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.

Recently he posted an array of photos of people who had died, suggesting without evidence that they had died due to COVID-19 vaccination.

The safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines have been widely accepted by experts around the world.

Families of those posted have come forward saying they were upset by the post and denied Hillier’s allegations.

They include a complaint by Farisa Navab’s family. They say the 20-year-old Cambridge woman died in September from a rare blood disorder, not a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hillier, who was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus before the pandemic, has called on police to investigate the deaths.

MPPs are expected to adhere to the members' Integrity Act.

A member of the Integrity Commissioner’s Office said they can only investigate whether a breach has occurred if another MPP files a request under the Act.

Last Friday, Waterloo NDP MPP Catherine Fife and NDP House Leader MPP Peggy Sattler submitted a co-written a letter to Integrity Commissioner David Wake.

Also last Friday Premier Ford called Hillier’s post disgusting.

Thursday’s motion - unanimously adopted by members of the legislature - said the house dissociates itself from Hillier's conduct. It also calls on him to apologize and "desist from further conduct that is inappropriate and unbecoming" of a member of the legislature.

With files from The Canadian Press.