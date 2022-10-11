Ontario Innovation Expo returns to Guelph in-person

After two years of hosting events virtually, the Ontario Innovation Expo will make its return in-person in Guelph on Oct. 13.

Innovation Guelph will be hosting its 4th annual expo – a tradeshow and event that spotlights innovations and Innovation Guelph clients. The event will highlight developments from many sectors, including agri-food, agri-tech, cleantech, manufacturing, bio-tech, sustainable technologies and more.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event and take part in connecting with sponsors, investors, experts and potential clients.

The event will be held at The Grand Guelph Banquet & Event Centre from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those who are interested in attending can register online at Eventbrite.

Masks will be optional and hand sanitizer will be provided.