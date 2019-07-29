

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services Todd Smith announced Monday that the province is “committed to a needs-based program that provides children and youth with the supports they need to thrive.”

The new interim framework would revert away from the prior model that relies on family income.

“It’s clear to me that we didn’t get the redesign right the first time,” said Smith. “My message to families of children and youth with autism is, we have heard you, and we are taking action.”

The program was previously changed to cap direct funding for families at $20,000 a year for children under six and $5,000 a year for children over six.

The total amount of funding per child would have been capped at $140,000.

The province says that the year funding amounts will be decided by a 20-person advisory panel.

“We are certainly sorry for the anxiety this has caused parents in Ontario over the last year,” said Smith. “We are committed as a group to getting this program right.”

In a release, Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP Amy Fee says she has “felt all along that the best way to serve these children is through a needs-based program.”

Earlier this year, Fee confirmed that the new model would affect funding for her two autistic children, but said she will still support the government’s move.

The total amount of funding to the province’s autism program will come out to $600 million annually.

Smith announced that Ontario is continuing to provide services while designing the new needs-based program by April of next year.