Ontario government says new infrastructure will expand internet access in rural Waterloo region

The Ontario government says it’s completed construction on broadband infrastructure that will provide access to high-speed internet service to 470 families, farms and businesses in Waterloo region.

The work was done in partnership with the federal government and Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc.

“Access to high-speed internet is essential to allow Canadians in rural communities to continue to grow and prosper in our increasingly connected world,” said Bryan May, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Cambridge, in a media release. “Completion of this broadband infrastructure allows hundreds of residents in the Waterloo Region to access reliable, modern, high-speed internet services for online classes, virtual doctor visits, e-commerce businesses and many more online activities.”

The federal and provincial governments have committed more than $429,000 each to provide high-speed internet service to more than 90 families, farms and businesses in the Township of Woolwich, and more than 120 families, farms and businesses in the community of Haysville.

In addition, both governments have supported the construction of infrastructure network for the communities of Orr’s Lake and Clyde with access to high-speed internet service.

“Our government continues to show leadership in prioritizing critical infrastructure projects to support rural communities across Ontario and here in Waterloo Region,” said Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga. “The residents and businesses in Woolwich Township will benefit directly from access to better broadband services through the SWIFT program. Whether kids can get their homework done, adults can access job opportunities that allow work from home, or families can stream the latest season of a hit show on Netflix, this expansion will improve everyone’s productivity and well-being.”

The contracts to expand broadband services in Waterloo region were awarded by SWIFT. More than $255 million has been invested by the governments of Canada and Ontario to bring high-speed internet to more than 63,000 households and businesses in southwestern Ontario, the provincial government said.

“SWIFT is making strong progress in the expansion of high-speed broadband infrastructure across southwestern Ontario and today’s announcement builds on our program’s commitment to drive greater connectivity throughout the region as we mark the completion of three high-speed fibre-optic projects in the Region of Waterloo,” said Gary McNamara, SWIFT Board Chair. “As we respond to the need for greater connectivity throughout Southwestern Ontario, we would like to thank the governments of Ontario and Canada for the ongoing support.”