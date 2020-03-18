Ontario government cancels standardized testing due to COVID-19
The Canadian Press Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 6:21AM EDT
KITCHENER -- The province's education minister says standardized testing has been cancelled for the rest of the school year.
Stephen Lecce says the decision was made as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has already shuttered schools across the province.
Classes have been cancelled at all public schools across the province until April 3rd.
Under the provincial state of emergency declared yesterday, private schools are now also closed.