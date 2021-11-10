Ontario Fire Marshall investigating fire near Paris, Ont.

PARIS -

The Ontario Fire Marshall along with the OPP are investigating a Tuesday morning house fire near Paris, Ont.

According to the Brant County Fire Department, the 911 call came in just after 8 a.m.

Three fire stations with nearly 30 firefighters responded to the house fire on Highway 2 in Falkland, just west of Paris.

The fire chief said when crews arrived the homeowner could not be located.

Fire crews were still at the scene on Wednesday looking for hot spots.

More details to come.