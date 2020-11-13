KITCHENER -- The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Waterloo that happened on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to quell flames on the main floor of a home on Stonebury Crescent Thursday morning.

The family inside of the home made it out unharmed, but fire officials say the damage inside is extensive.

Video taken from the scene on Thursday evening also shows visible damage to the front of the home, including the door and roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.