Ontario Fire Marshal investigating Waterloo house fire
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 7:01AM EST Last Updated Friday, November 13, 2020 7:04AM EST
KITCHENER -- The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Waterloo that happened on Thursday.
Firefighters were called to quell flames on the main floor of a home on Stonebury Crescent Thursday morning.
The family inside of the home made it out unharmed, but fire officials say the damage inside is extensive.
Video taken from the scene on Thursday evening also shows visible damage to the front of the home, including the door and roof.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.