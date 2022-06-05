Ontario election, handgun spike, cat returns home: Top stories of the week
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park.
In the heart of Waterloo region, the story was staying the course, as New Democratic Party MPP Catherine Fife was re-elected for a fourth term in Waterloo. In the neighboring riding of Kitchener Centre, the NDP’s Laura Mae Lindo was re-elected for a second term.
Kitchener South-Hespeler elected a new face from a familiar party. Jess Dixon will hold the riding for the Progressive Conservatives. Kitchener-Conestoga will also stay blue, with Mike Harris Jr. re-elected for a second term as MPP for the riding. Cambridge becomes a PC riding again,electing Brian Riddell.
How Bobbi Ann Brady became the province's only Independent MPP-elect
An Independent candidate, with the support of a former long-time Progressive Conservative MPP, has won the riding of Haldimand-Norfolk. Bobbi Ann Brady is now the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
“I am pleased that we defied the odds. I was told when I decided to do this that I would embarrass myself, that I would only get five per cent of the vote,” Brady told CTV News following her victory.
Haldimand-Norfolk was previously held by PC Toby Barrett who announced he would not be seeking an eighth term in April. Instead of backing new PC candidate and Haldimand mayor, Ken Hewitt, Barrett threw his support behind Brady, his former executive assistant and campaign manager.
With all the polls tallied, Brady had 35 per cent of the vote. Hewitt had 30.5 per cent.
“It's a message to all the political parties that you can't take folks for granted - for their money and for their vote,” Brady said.
'Our customers are speaking with their wallets': Sales spike at Cambridge gun store following handgun freeze
Handgun sales have shot up in the days following the federal government’s announcement that it will freeze the sale and import of handguns in Canada. The proposed legislation has some in Waterloo region moving quickly to buy handguns before it’s too late.
“It’s one of the biggest booms in sales that we have seen,” said Ryan Simper, sales and marketing at Select Shooting Supplies in Cambridge.
The rush comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement Monday, tabling legislation that would put a national freeze on handgun ownership in an effort to curb gun violence.
“What this means, is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” Trudeau said at a press conference Monday.
Those in the gun community said the proposed legislation is only penalizing law-abiding gun owners.
“Our customers are speaking with their wallets,” said Simper. “Our customers have come out to support us, our customers are frustrated.”
A handgun sits inside Select Shooting Suppliers in Cambridge. (CTV Kitchener/Stephanie Villella)
Ozzy the cat returns after going missing from his Cambridge home
It’s a happy ending for a Cambridge couple who recently spoke to CTV News about losing their beloved cat.
Ozzy, a two-year-old Bengal, has returned home after going missing on May 22.
His owners, Amanda Casella and Brandon Duxbury, initially put up posters in their neighbourhood and asked for help finding Ozzy in social media groups. The couple told CTV News on May 30 that someone had messaged them, claiming to have found Ozzy and demanding a cash reward.
“We said we’d give him a reward if can give us proof that he does have our cat,” said Casella on May 30. “He still wouldn’t. It was really sad and heartbreaking because we got our hopes up.”
The couple also worried about Ozzy’s well-being as he has a heart condition and requires medicine. Two days after speaking with CTV News, Casella and Duxbury learned he had been spotted in their neighbourhood.
“I fell to my knees,” said Duxbury. “Almost cried.”
Ozzy the cat after his return to his Cambridge home. (Courtesy: Amanda Casella)
Average home sale price in K-W decreases for third straight month
The average home sale price in Kitchener-Waterloo fell slightly in May, as listings increased and home sales slowed. The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) reports 661 homes were sold through their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) System in May – down 22.7 per cent from the same month last year and 5.5 per cent below the previous five-year average.
Megan Bell, KWAR president, said when the Bank of Canada increased the key interest rate in April it had “the predictable result of knocking some buyers down, if not out, of the market in May.”
“While the impact to prices is small, it has had a critical impact on some buyers and what they can now afford,” Bell said.
A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
Queen makes surprise appearance on final day of Platinum Jubilee
In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
Community rallies together by the thousands to honour Afzaal family
It was a Muslim-led community march to end Islamophobia and remember the Afzaal family on Sunday.
Christopher Pratt, prominent Canadian painter and printmaker, dies at 86
Christopher Pratt, an esteemed Canadian painter and designer of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag, has died at 86.
Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
Canada's men's soccer team has refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body.
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon to attend community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
Community rallies together by the thousands to honour Afzaal family
It was a Muslim-led community march to end Islamophobia and remember the Afzaal family on Sunday.
Early Saturday morning stabbing on Oxford Street
A man was stabbed on Oxford Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.
'Art in the Park' headlines unofficial start to Windsor’s festival and events season
People are turning out by the thousands for a weekend of festivals and events in Windsor-Essex, feeding a thirst that has gone largely unquenched over the past two years.
-
Pride crosswalk unveiled outside LaSalle supermarket may keep LGBTQ youth close to home, says 'Run for Rocky' founder
When Zehrs cashier Brenda Bot-Drake visited Kincardine, Ont. almost two years ago and noticed the small municipality of less than 12,000 people celebrating Pride, she asked herself one question. Why can't LaSalle — which has a population of about 30,000 — do the same?
Ukrainians find safety and employment in Ontario after fleeing war
Over the last 100 days, many Ukrainians have fled their home country and have made central Ontario home.
-
Exchange program sees Orillia Scouts sharing and learning different ways of life
The second part of an exchange program of young Scouts got underway Sunday as 15 young boys and girls from a remote Nunavut community arrived in Orillia.
Hundreds turn out for return of Barrie's Lobsterfest
After a two-year absence, hundreds gathered for a fish-filled dinner Saturday as Barrie's annual Lobsterfest returned.
Sports for Kids Timmins ready to accept fall applications
Colleen Landers says young people should be active. The president of Sports for Kids Timmins is happy to see an increase in the number of applicants for financial assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Sudbury hosts 27th annual Gutsy Walk in support of Crohn’s and Colitis
Canada has some of the highest rates of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in the world. On Sunday, the 27th annual Gutsy Walk took place across the country in support of Crohn’s and Colitis.
-
Sault Ste. Marie woman prepares for world competition
Holly Lasante of Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to return to the stage in just a few months for powerlifting.
-
