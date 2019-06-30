

The Canadian Press





Some driver and vehicle fees -- such as those for written and road tests -- are going up tomorrow.

The Ontario government quietly posted a proposal earlier this month to increase driver, vehicle and carrier fees two per cent across the board as of July 1.

However, it has backed off a proposal to raise all fees this year.

New Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney has announced that while some fees will rise by two per cent, others won't increase by that amount until July 1, 2020, and after that, fee increases will rise by two per cent every year for four years.