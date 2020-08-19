KITCHENER -- An Ontario city is investigating after hundreds of thumbtacks and sewing needles were found on one of its public playgrounds.

Woodstock city staff say they were found on Wednesday morning after a mother and daughter were playing in the park. Now they're warning the public about the discovery.

Officials call it a "disturbing" issue, and note that this isn't the first time that sharp objects were found at this park.

"This is the second act of vandalism in Southside Park with intent to injure," a Facebook post from the city reads in part.

"Earlier this month, Woodstock Police were also called to investigate the spread of nails throughout the cricket pitch and nearby playing area."

The city immediately closed the park to inspect and clean it up, using a magnet to pick up the pins and tacks.

Officials are reminding the public to be diligent before they use a park.

"It makes us apprehensive, so we're doing more checks of our parks. We're making sure we're checking them as often as we can, we're trying to get out each morning before people come to play," says Reta Horan, supervisor of parks and forestry.

"That's why we wanted to let the public know, so that everybody could take a look before their kids start playing and be aware of the situation so that we can make sure everyone is safe and still able to use our parks."

The clean-up has since been finished, and police have been notified.

Anyone who sees similar items or see any disturbing behaviour is asked to call the city.