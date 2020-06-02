KITCHENER -- The Ministry of Long-Term Care announced Tuesday that it had issued a mandatory management order for a Kitchener hospital to take over management of Forest Heights Revera.

St. Mary's General Hospital has been appointed to temporarily manage the facility for 90 days, with the option for the province to extend the order if it deems it necessary.

An outbreak was first declared at the facility more than two months ago, on April 1.

Since then, more than 175 residents and 69 staff members have been infected. Fifty-one people have died.

"The safety and well-being of residents and staff in long-term care have always been and will continue to be our number one priority," said Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton in a news release.

"I am confident that the talented staff at St. Mary's General Hospital and Forest Heights will work together to contain COVID-19 and stabilize the home."

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has issued a Mandatory Management Order appointing St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener to temporarily manage Forest Heights long-term care home for 90 days.https://t.co/dke7dDUhoQ — Merrilee Fullerton, MPP (@DrFullertonMPP) June 2, 2020

The decision was made after the province issued an emergency order on May 12 that allowed the Ministry of Long-Term Care to appoint alternative management to long-term care homes if needed.

This isn't the first step that's been taken to help curb the spread of COVID-19 at Forest Heights.

Back on April 21, public health officials and staff at the long-term care home announced they would be moving some 40 patients to long-term care beds in local hospitals.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…