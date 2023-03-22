Ont.’s police watchdog investigating incident just outside Fergus

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an incident near Belwood Lake, a few kilometres northeast of Fergus, Ont.

In a tweet posted at 2 p.m., Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had invoked its mandate in connection to an incident that happened near Fourth Line and Wellington Road 18 early Wednesday morning.

The SIU is called to investigate when police actions result in injury, death or alleged sexual assault.

No details have been provided yet about what happened in this case.

Police have had around 7 km of roadway in the area closed since Wednesday morning.

As of 2 p.m., Wellington Road 18 remains closed between Fifth Line and Third Line. Fourth Line is still closed between Wellington Road 18 and Eramosa-Garafraxa Townline.