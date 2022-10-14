Ont. retirement home using robotic pets to enhance dementia care

Robotic cats like this one at Amica Dundas are being used to enhance the care of people with dementia. (Krista Simpson/CTV Kitchener) Robotic cats like this one at Amica Dundas are being used to enhance the care of people with dementia. (Krista Simpson/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver