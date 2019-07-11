

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Amber Alert issued for two young children and an elderly man last seen in Newmarket, Ont. has been cancelled.

York Regional Police say the trio has been found safe.

The alert was issued around 3 a.m. ET on Thursday after police said they were concerned that the elderly man may be lost.

Police say the three were located "as a direct result" of the amber alert and that there was no malicious intent.