Three men were arrested after OnStar helped police locate a stolen vehicle in Puslinch.

It was seen at a gas station in the area of Brock Road South, near Nicholas Beaver Road on Dec. 12.

The vehicle, a four-door grey sedan, had the stolen plates still attached. It had been stolen from Mississauga.

When Wellington County OPP officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver tried to flee the parking lot, striking a police cruiser.

The cruiser suffered damage, but police did not say whether anyone was injured.

The three male occupants were taken into custody. Police say they seized drugs and break and enter tools during a search.

Chamkaur Singh Sidhu, 33, Pushpinder Dhillion, 27 and Mandeep Gill, all of Brampton, were charged in the incident.

They face numerous theft, flight and drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine and heroine.