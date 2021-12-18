Only Moderna vaccine available for adults 30+ in Waterloo Region

WATERLOO -

The Region of Waterloo announced all adults aged 30 and older can expect to receive the Moderna vaccine for their first, second or third dose starting Sunday.

Officials said the announcement comes after an unexpected province-wide shortage of the Pfizer vaccine due to high demand for third dose boosters.

'The best choice is to take the first mRNA vaccine that is available to you," medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in a news release.

The region stressed that both mRNA vaccines are highly effective against COVID-19 and have been given to residents throughout the vaccine rollout.

"Getting a third dose of either Moderna or Pfizer is going to boost immunity against the Omicron variant. I urge all residents not to delay getting vaccinated by waiting for a specific brand, whether you are at your doctor's office, a local pharmacy or a regional vaccination clinic." Dr. Wang said.

Waterloo Region said available doses of Pfizer is being reserved for the 12 to 29 age group and there is no shortage of the pediatric dose of Pfizer for children aged five to 11.

A spokesperson with the region told CTV News third dose appointments are fully booked at regional vaccination clinics, but mobile vaccination bus and pop-up clinic locations will be opening in the coming days and weeks.

When available, required appointments for third doses can be booked at participating pharmacies and doctor's offices, or on the Region of Waterloo website.