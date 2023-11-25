Online video of incident prompts response from Waterloo regional police

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) have responded to an online video appearing to show an incident involving a man with a knife ripping down flyers and following people.

On Saturday, police posted to social media, saying they were aware of the video they say was taken on Nov. 17.

The video appears to show people putting up flyers on University Avenue West in Waterloo when they were approached by a man who rips the posters down.

Police confirmed they were called to the area around 8:30 a.m. regarding a man with a knife.

Police say although the man used a knife to remove the posters, there was no evidence the knife was used in a threatening way and no criminal offences took place.

WRPS add they spoke to the man about his aggressive behaviour and issued a warning. Officers initially seized the knife, but they say it was returned to the man as there were no legal grounds to keep it.

The police service’s equity, diversity, and inclusion unit is now looking into the case as a hate-motivated incident.