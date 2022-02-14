Online threat made towards WLU 'not viable': WRPS
An online threat made towards Wilfrid Laurier University was “not viable” and there are no safety concerns for staff or students, said Waterloo regional police Monday morning.
According to a news release, police received several reports from students on Sunday about an alleged threat of violence towards the school.
The threat reportedly indicated an act of violence would happen at Laurier on Monday.
Regional police said that they coordinated with the school's special constable serviceand were able to determine the threat was not viable.
In a tweet, Laurier University says they are aware of the investigation and anyone who was scheduled to be on campus for Monday should proceed as normal.
We are aware of a threatening comment posted on social media this past wknd. Special Constable Service and WRPS have fully investigated the situation and determined that there are no concerns for the safety of our Waterloo campus and surrounding community. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/iSPHpxIQYM— Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) February 14, 2022
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario moving to next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan on Feb. 17, will lift vaccine passport in March
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
BREAKING | Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers on Monday about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned.
'Time will tell': Ottawa mayor hopeful 'backchannel' deal will reduce protest presence
While traffic is once again moving across the Ambassador Bridge between Canada and the U.S., Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says 'time will tell' whether his 'backchannel' deal to decrease the size of part of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that has snarled his city for weeks is successful.
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
Team Canada says decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete 'extremely unfortunate'
The Canadian Olympic Committee said the decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a pre-Games doping test 'extremely unfortunate.'
Ontario reports fewer than 400 people in ICU with COVID-19 for the first time in weeks
Ontario health officials are reporting a significant drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units on Monday.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 10 of Beijing Olympics
Canada added another medal early Monday while the women's hockey team secured a spot in the gold medal final at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
Ambassador Bridge reopens after week-long protest
The Ambassador Bridge crossing between Canada and the U.S. has reopened, the Canada Border Services Agency and Detroit International Bridge Company said late Sunday.
Automatic tax-filing: Why some experts believe the CRA should file taxes for us
Filing taxes can often be stressful and time-consuming endeavour. But while the federal government pledged a year and a half ago to simplify the process and implement automated tax filings, Canadians are still waiting.
London
-
Custom drag racing car stolen in south west London, Ont.
London police are on the hunt for a custom drag-racing car and 24’ cargo trailer
-
Life-threatening injuries reported after early morning crash in London, Ont.
A man has suffered live-threatening injuries after being extricated from a car early Monday morning, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario moving to next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan on Feb. 17, will lift vaccine passport in March
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Windsor
-
One week later: Ambassador Bridge reopens after police remove protesters
The Ambassador Bridge has fully reopened following a week-long closure caused by a border protest.
-
Next phase of reopening begins Feb. 17: Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know
Capacity limits will be dropped at Windsor-Essex restaurants as Ontario loosens more COVID-19 restrictions in the next phase of reopening on February 17.
-
Road closures near Windsor border cause dozens of school bus delays
About 45 school bus routes were delayed Monday, because the road closures implemented by Windsor Police, as a result of the protest at the Ambassador Bridge, according to the General Manager of Bus Kids.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario moving to next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan on Feb. 17, will lift vaccine passport in March
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Innisfil, Ont. house fire causes an estimated $1.5M in damages
One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in Innisfil, Ont. Monday morning.
-
Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings for Simcoe County, Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce
Extreme cold warnings have been issued in parts of Simcoe County, Parry Sound-Muskoka and Grey Bruce.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario moving to next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan on Feb. 17, will lift vaccine passport in March
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
-
Frostbite risk: Northern Ontario between -40 C and -45 C
In a chilly start to the workweek, temperatures Monday morning in northern Ontario are between -40 C and -45 C with the wind chill as the extreme cold continues.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor on deal with truckers: 'At least we've tried something'
Mayor Jim Watson said he expects ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters to begin moving their trucks out of downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario moving to next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan on Feb. 17, will lift vaccine passport in March
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Feds should use emergency powers to end Ottawa occupation: expert
The federal government should invoke its powers under the Emergencies Act to bring the occupation of downtown Ottawa to an end, a leading national security expert says.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario moving to next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan on Feb. 17, will lift vaccine passport in March
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 400 people in ICU with COVID-19 for the first time in weeks
Ontario health officials are reporting a significant drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers on Monday about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 reopening plan enters next phase as gyms, spas resume operations
Gyms, fitness centres and spas can resume operations at 50 per cent capacity in Quebec Monday as the province enters the next phase of its reopening plan.
-
These restrictions have been lifted, others are upcoming
The Quebec government's deconfinement plan continued Monday as the province continues to chip away at restrictions put in place during the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Health advocates say withheld information on Quebec mammograms could be putting patients at risk
Annie Slight’s breast cancer battle began a decade ago, and she wonders if it could have been avoided with an earlier diagnosis — if she had been told that she had dense breast tissue.
Atlantic
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022:
-
Kalin's Call: Coastal low brings swipe of snow Sunday through Monday
A low-pressure system developing off the southeastern U.S. seaboard will track north towards, and then pass east of the Maritimes over the next 24 to 36 hours.
-
Saint John police ask people in St. Paul Street area to shelter in place
Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking people in the St. Paul Street area to shelter in place due to an ongoing police operation.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers on Monday about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned.
-
‘It’s excellent’: Restaurants prepare for capacity limit increase
A recent change in health restrictions is being welcomed by many restaurant owners, but also comes with its fair share of challenges.
-
Three die in Pimicikamak Cree Nation house fire, Chief says all were under 17 years of age
A northern community is reeling after a house fire resulted in the death of three people.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers on Monday about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned.
-
Retired Calgary news photographer dead after crashing into tree at Fernie Alpine Resort
A 65-year-old Calgary man is dead after hitting a tree while skiing on the weekend in southeast B.C.
-
Alberta families preparing to adjust to lifting of school mask mandates
Starting Monday, Alberta students will no longer need to wear their masks while in school or on the school bus.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers on Monday about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta had more than 1,560 COVID-19 hospital patients on Friday, including 127 patients in intensive care units.
-
'Keep those protections in place': Students no longer require masks in classrooms starting Monday
As part of the provincial government’s plan to begin lifting health mandates, students will no longer be required to wear masks in classrooms starting on Monday.
Vancouver
-
'Supply crunch': Metro Vancouver gas prices reach all-time high
Prices at many Metro Vancouver gas stations remain at an all-time high Monday, after breaking records across the region over the weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers on Monday about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned.
-
Surrey RCMP investigating alleged assaults on officers, motor vehicle violations in border clash
Mounties in Surrey are in the process of gathering evidence against a number of people they allege assaulted officers, as well as the registered owners of vehicles they say broke past their barricades and violated the Motor Vehicle Act in other ways.