Online scam leads to $15,000 loss: Guelph Police

An online scam has led to a person from Guelph to lose $15,000.

Guelph Police said that the victim began receiving pop-up messages on their computer, telling them to contact Microsoft support. The victim then called the phone number listed on the pop-up.

According to police, the person on the other line told the victim that they are at risk for online fraud and transferred them to another person. That person told the victim they needed to send them money by a global transfer to prevent the fraud.

Police said the victim transferred $15,000 and tried sending another $9,000 before their bank flagged the transaction as fraudulent and cancelled the second transfer.

Guelph Police Service said they would like to remind the public of the ongoing risk of online fraud and remind everyone to contact the Police if they are suspicious of online requests for funds.