Online sale gone wrong, victim robbed at meet-up in Kitchener: WRPS
Regional police are investigating a robbery which reportedly happened when someone met with a person to sell an item posted online.
Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Friday in the area of Florence Avenue and Huber Street in Kitchener.
The victim allegedly made arrangements to meet the suspect after posting an item for sale on a buy-and-sell website.
The victim was assaulted and had personal property stolen, while the suspect was able to flee the area on foot, according to officials.
The suspect is described as a Black man, around 20 years old, 5’8, with an average build, short black hair, and was wearing a dark t-shirt with dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands wait in shivering temps to pay respects to Queen
Thousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Some Canadians expect to watch Queen's funeral with sadness; others will skip it
For some Canadians, the queen's funeral on Monday will prompt sadness and trigger personal memories, but for others it's a distant event they intend to miss.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine's partly recaptured northeast.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
'She was amazing': Alberta man travels to the U.K. to pay his respects to the Queen
For one Alberta man, sending well-wishes from Canada was not enough following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which is why he hopped on a plane to London to say his goodbyes in person.
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.
Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
London
-
Fatal collision near Listowel, Ont.
A section of Perth Line 86 has reopened after a fatal crash early Friday evening.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
-
Foggy start to day across southern Ontario
Several fog advisories are in effect around the region Saturday morning. London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are all under the advisory.
Windsor
-
Crews respond to Fontainebleu fire Saturday morning
An investigator has been called in for a fire in the 2900 block of Grandview Street near Rivard Avenue.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
-
Foggy start to the day in Windsor-Essex
A foggy start to the morning in Windsor-Essex but an advisory from Environment Canada has been lifted.
Barrie
-
Barrie residents allege group of kids is 'terrorizing' their neighbourhood
Several residents in a Barrie neighbourhood are calling on the police to hold a group of youths and their parents accountable amid allegations of harassment, threats and assault.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket ahead of a meeting with King Charles III in London.
-
Wasaga Beach kindergarten class receives letter from Her Majesty
A kindergarten class in Wasaga Beach opened an exciting piece of mail, perhaps a part of history, when it received a letter from Buckingham Palace just days after the Queen's passing.
Northern Ontario
-
Morning house fire in Estaire
Greater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire, in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new digital video board
There's a new state-of-the-art video board at the Sudbury Arena for Wolves fans to enjoy once the season resumes. The organization says this is top of the line when it comes to video boards in the Canadian Hockey League. But it was a message from the team's owner that had some wondering what his future intentions might be.
Ottawa
-
Fatal stabbing at Ottawa's St. Laurent Centre
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
Ottawa renters see double-digit increase in rent rates, report says
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased 13.9 per cent in August from August 2021 to $1,820 a month, according to Rentals.ca.
-
Ottawa police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen in the Blackburn Hamlet area.
Toronto
-
15-year-old boy charged after armed carjacking spree in Toronto
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with multiple armed carjackings in Toronto as police continue to search for two other suspects.
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil change
A Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
-
Woman dead after being pulled from water at Toronto park
Emergency crews are performing life-saving measures on a person who was pulled from Lake Ontario at an Etobicoke park Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Poilievre victory seen as good news for Conservative Party of Quebec
Pierre Poilievre's successful bid to lead the federal Tories bodes well for the Conservative Party of Quebec, which is running in the provincial election on similar messages, analysts say.
-
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade promises a 'COP Quebec'
If elected, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said her party will hold a "COP Quebec," in other words, a major conference on climate change.
-
Youth convention and transportation on the leaders' agenda on the Quebec campaign trail
On Saturday, day 21 of the election campaign, some leaders are taking the opportunity to sweeten their beaks in creameries, as well as speak on topics related to transportation and language and culture.
Atlantic
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
Doors closed: ER shuts down for weekend in university town
A shortage of physicians will keep the doors closed all weekend at Horizon Health's Sackville Memorial Hospital.
Winnipeg
-
-
-
Canadian cities facing housing supply crisis, Re/Max report says
A new report from Re/Max says housing supply in Canadian cities have seen continuous declines in the last decade and could reach a 'crisis point' if policymakers don't take urgent action to increase inventory.
Calgary
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at Saddledome
There are yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions
Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town.
Edmonton
-
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine's partly recaptured northeast.
-
Thousands wait in shivering temps to pay respects to Queen
Thousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
-
Video shows Edmonton police officer pushing woman to the ground
A video shows a police officer shoving a woman to the ground, but Edmonton police say there are no grounds for an investigation.
Vancouver
-
Lost application blamed for New Westminster home nearly doubling in assessed value
A pair of New Westminster homeowners faced significantly higher property tax bills this year after their property nearly doubled in value in its latest assessment.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the border
Recently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
B.C. government says school support staff across the province reach tentative deal
A tentative framework agreement has been reached for 40,000 unionized elementary and secondary support staff in British Columbia.