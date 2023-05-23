Online relationship ends in fraud charges: OPP

A 20-year-old woman from Innisfil has been charged in connection to a fraud investigation involving an online relationship, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Officials said the victim met the accused online.

“Through the course of the relationship, the accused asked the victim for money several times. Further, between November 2021 and July 2022, approximately $150,000 was taken from the victim's bank account without their consent,” OPP said.

The woman was charged with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.