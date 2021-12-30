One year later: Waterloo Region's COVID-19 vaccination rollout

KITCHENER -

More than 1,069,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Dec. 30 in the Region of Waterloo.

The first shot was given out a little more than a year earlier and the local effort ramped up significantly over a few short months. But supply issues were a concern early on, and played a part in the surge of Delta variant cases.

On Dec. 22, 2020, a personal support worker from Elmira was given the first dose at the region's first vaccine clinic, Grand River Hospital.

"We did 10 doses our first day," remembers Vickie Murray, the lead for the region's vaccine task force. "We were pretty excited when we did a hundred doses the second day."

By March, the task force ramped up capacity with the opening of the region's first mass vaccination site at the Boardwalk Clinic in Waterloo for those aged 80 and older.

"This is one time it's good to be old," said Lynda Heath on Mar. 4.

Weeks later, the Pinebush Vaccination Clinic in Cambridge was also up and running.

But soon after, the region's top officials noted that the vaccine supply from the province was becoming a major issue.

"I spoke with both the premier and to Minister Jones, just to make them aware of the distribution," said regional chair Karen Redmond on Mar. 26. "Their big challenged is the lack of vaccines."

The slow distribution of vaccines to Waterloo Region led to a low wall of defense against COVID-19 and a surge in Delta cases.

"I would say we are the canary in the coal mine," said CAO Bruce Lauckner on June 18. "We would suggest our vaccination rates are not high enough, and that's why we have requested more vaccines."

Once the province sent more doses, vaccine clinics extended their hours, pop-up sites were set up at community centers and schools, a mass site was created at Bingemans, and the region rolled out a mobile vaccine bus.

By mid-July, the region hit a high of more than 12,000 doses administered in a single day.

The push was give out as many first and second doses as possible.

"We've really come a long way," said Murray.

The region's vaccine task force is ramping back up to children aged 5 to 11 their first dose, and to administer third shots to everyone who is eligible.

"We have been making the impossible happen," said Murray. "And we're going to keep doing that."

The goal for the new year is to try and vaccinate as many as 20,000 residents a day as soon as possible, barring any supply or capacity issues.