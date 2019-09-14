Featured
One taken to hospital after T-bone crash in Kitchener
T-bone crash at Queen's Boulevard and Westmount Road in Kitchener. (Sept. 14, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 3:02PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener.
One vehicle T-boned the other at the intersection of Queen’s Boulevard and Westmount Road around 1 p.m.
Police say one passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation in ongoing.
No word on whether any charges will be laid.