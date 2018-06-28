

CTV Kitchener





The owners of a home on Concession 14, south of Walkerton, returned to find what they thought were two men robbing them around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They left the scene and called police.

One man was taken into custody after being tazed, but the other suspect was still believed to be in the house.

The Emergency Response team and an OPP drone were brought in.

Police cleared the scene around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Later, police said that there was only one man involved in the break-in.