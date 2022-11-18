The spirit of giving continues! This year, we’re making it easier than ever to give back, with our One Stop Holiday Drop! Join us in donating new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items to help us ensure everyone in our community has a joyful holiday season.

JOIN US ON-LOCATION FOR SPECIAL COLLECTION DAYS ON THE FOLLOWING DATES, LOCATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED:

Friday, Nov. 25

Friday, Dec. 2

Friday, Dec. 9

If you can’t make it out to see us, you can help by making a donation at any of the Canadian Tire locations listed below from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9!

1400 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener

385 Fairway Road South, Kitchener

1080 Victoria Street North, Kitchener

400 Weber Street North, Waterloo

656 Erb Street West, Waterloo

325 Arthur Street South, Elmira

Help us help families this holiday season! If you’re able to donate a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food, please bring it to the One Stop Holiday Drop display at any of the stores listed above!

All donations will be collected by the Salvation Army to be distributed within our community.

Online donations can be made here:

For large scale donations, please contact bailey.lowry@bellmedia.ca

Bell Media will be NOT be accepting toy drop-offs at CTV News, 105.3 Virgin Radio or Bounce 995 due to COVID-19 restrictions.