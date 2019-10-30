Featured
One seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
Two vehicles that were involved in a three-vehicle crash in Cambridge on Wednesday. (@WRPS_Traffic / Twitter)
CAMBRIDGE – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
Regional police say it happened at around 9:49 a.m. on Coronation Boulevard.
Three vehicles were involved, with two suffering damage to their front ends.
Police asked the public to avoid the area until at least 1 p.m., but the scene was cleared by about 12:15 p.m.
It's not yet known whether anyone else was injured or what caused the crash.
Police haven't indicated whether any charges will be laid.
This is a developing story. More to come...