One sent to hospital with stab wound following Waterloo altercation: WRPS

The University Commons Plaza in Waterloo seen on June 11. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener) The University Commons Plaza in Waterloo seen on June 11. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver