One sent to hospital with stab wound following Waterloo altercation: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of an early morning stabbing Sunday around the University Commons Plaza in Waterloo.

In a media release, police said they responded to 253 King Street North around 2:05 a.m., for multiple reports of a large disturbance in the area.

Police said when they arrived, they were told that a verbal altercation turned physical and one person was possibly stabbed.

According to the release, officers were notified shortly after that a victim had arrived at a hospital with an apparent stab wound.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.