One quarter of Waterloo region residents born outside Canada

Of the estimated 146,580 immigrants living in Waterloo region, 44,595 of those born outside of Canada came to the region over the last decade.

This comes from a new report released on Wednesday by Statistics Canada, which breaks down Canada’s population, of which 8.3 million people, or 23 per cent were born outside Canada. The proportion of immigrants is the largest it’s been since confederation.

In Waterloo region, the proportion of immigrants is higher, with 30 per pent of the population born outside the country, according to Statistics Canada.

“The share of recent immigrants who settled in Ottawa–Gatineau rose from 3.1 per cent in 2016 to 4.4 per cent in 2021, while it almost doubled in Kitchener–Cambridge–Waterloo,” the report says.

According to data from the report, the last decade shows it saw the highest number of immigrants coming to the region compared to previous reporting periods.

Between 2001 and 2010, the region saw 31,490 people immigrate, 1991 to 2020 saw 25,010 people come to the region and between 1980 to 1990 a total of 16,865 people immigrated to the region.

ASIA

Asian-born immigrants accounted for the largest share of immigrants with 63,900 people coming to Waterloo region, of which 18,265 people came from India – the country with the highest number of immigrants to Canada.

The report shows from 2011 to May 11, 2021, the largest group of people coming to the region were from India accounting for 9,695 people, followed by 2,880 Syrians coming to the region and 2,750 people from China moving to Waterloo region.

EUROPE

European-born immigrants made up 47,630 of the immigrants in Waterloo region. The highest number of immigrants from a European country came from the United Kingdom with 10,130 people.

From 2011 to May 11, 2021, European immigrants accounted for 3,895 people. Those coming from the United Kingdom accounted for the most significant influx with 645 people moving to the region, followed by 460 people from Romania and 435 people from Ukraine.

AMERICAS

Those coming from the Americas accounted for 20,780 people. The United States of America saw 4,370 people immigrate to Waterloo region, the highest of any country in the Americas.

Between 2011 to May 11, 2021, a total of 4,995 people came to Waterloo region from the Americas. Of these people, the largest group came from the United States with 1,170 people moving here, followed by 1,135 from the Caribbean and Bermuda and 810 from Brazil.

AFRICA

African-born immigrants accounted for 13,770 people in the region, with 3,125 people coming from Eritrea making up the largest single nationality coming to Waterloo region.

The newest census data shows 7,650 people came from Africa over the last decade.

Eritrea saw the highest number of people move to the region with 2,630 people coming here, followed by Nigeria with 1,105 people and Ethiopia with the third highest number of African immigrations with 835 people.

Oceania

Immigrants from Oceania account for 475 people living in the region, with 320 people coming from Australia.

The data shows the last decade saw 135 people from Oceania move to the region. The largest group consisting of 95 people came from Australia, followed by 40 people from New Zealand.