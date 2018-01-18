Featured
One person taken to hospital after school bus and car collide
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 5:28PM EST
A school bus and car collided head-on in New Dundee Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Queen Street.
Fire officials say 16 children were on the bus at the time, but none of them were hurt.
The woman driving the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A portion of Queen Street has been closed and regional police are still investigating.