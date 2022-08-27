One person taken to hospital after fire at Waterloo townhouse

One person has been transported to hospital after a fire at a Waterloo townhouse Saturday.

The Waterloo Fire Department said crews were called to the fully-involved fire on Bluevale Street North at around 11:30 a.m.

One unit in a multi-unit residential building was on fire, platoon chief Chad Gravill said.

Crews extinguished the flames.

One person was taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries was not clear, Gravill said.

Gravill called the damage from the fire “significant.”

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is expected at the scene on Sunday to investigate the origin of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.