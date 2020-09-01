KITCHENER -- There was a heavy police presence in downtown Kitchener on Tuesday morning after reports of a disturbance.

Police say one person has been taken into custody after the incident at King Street West and Wellington Street North.

Earlier in the morning, the intersection was blocked off as multiple police officers attended the scene, along with the forensic unit and an unmarked vehicle.

By noon, the road had reopened and a single police cruiser remained.

Officials say it's still early on in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details…