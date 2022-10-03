One person stabbed on U of G Arboretum trail: Police

The Guelph Police Service said one person sustained a minor wound to his arm after an “unprovoked” stabbing in the University of Guelph Arboretum.

Police said the stabbing happened on Monday evening.

Police were called just after 5 p.m. for an assault which occurred on a trail at the Arboretum.

The suspect fled on foot but appeared to be intoxicated, according to police.

The suspect is described as having brown skin, 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a thin build and medium-length dark hair and a slight beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light pants, a backpack and prescription glasses.

Police said he possibly sustained an injury to his face.