

CTV Kitchener





South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Bruce County Road 3 just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that one person suffered life threating injuries as a result of the collision and was airlifted to a London hospital.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation members are assisting South Bruce OPP with the investigation.

Police say that Bruce County Road 3 has been closed in Elderslie Township, to protect emergency first responders.

The investigation is in the early stages, police say.