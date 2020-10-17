KITCHENER -- Police have taken one person into custody following an incident in Fergus that left another with serious injuries.

Wellington County OPP responded to a 911 call at a Highland Road address around 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was found by emergency crews with serious injuries and taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Another person has been taken into police custody. Police confirm that this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety.

OPP and forensics team are investigating and are asking people to avoid the area if possible. They say more information will become available later on.